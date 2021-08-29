Two vehicle crash kills 4-year-old girl

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl was killed in a two vehicle crash Saturday evening. The driver of Vehicle 1 was 14 years old, and the front right passenger, who is the mother was arrested.

Vehicle 1 was eastbound on SR-82 in the left turn lane on the approach to Sunshine Blvd. South. Vehicle 2 was westbound on SR-82 in the right lane east of Sunshine Blvd. South.

The first vehicle made an unprotected left turn into the path of the second vehicle The front of Vehicle 22 struck the left side of Vehicle 1.

The first vehicle rotated clockwise approximately 315 degrees to an uncontrolled stop in the north crosswalk of SR-82 faced northwest. Vehicle 2 entered a clockwise yaw and ran off the roadway to the right.

The driver of Vehicle 2 steered to the left and came to a controlled stop on the north shoulder of SR-82 west of Sunshine Blvd. South faced northwest.

There were multiple injuries reported for passengers in Vehicle 1, including a 3-year-old girl suffering from critical injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol says the mother is facing numerous criminal charges and was transported to the Lee County jail.