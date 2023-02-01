Two suspects are on the loose and considered to be armed and dangerous

DESO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's office has been investigating a shooting that occurred on Jan. 29th, 2023.

Detectives have collected evidence based on security footage and witness interviews which lead to arrest warrants for two suspects.

Arrest warrants are out for 19-year-old Carlos Manuel Lopez and 13-year-old Jeavani Luna. Authorities have said the victim was shot through the spine and remains in the hospital.

The two suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The firearm that was used to commit the attempted murder has still not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 and instructed to not approach them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.