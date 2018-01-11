Two people seriously injured in Corkscrew Road crash Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a late night single-vehicle crash in Lee County that left five people injured, including two people sent to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The crash happened just after 11:00 pm on Wednesday night. Troopers say a 61-year-old was driving a BMW sedan heading north on Corkscrew Road towards Wildcat Drive. FHP says the driver underestimated a curve in the road landed in a ditch. 

All five passengers in the car, residents of Syosset, New York, were injured. Two of those injuries were serious. 

FHP says the driver was cited for careless driving

