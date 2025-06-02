Two motorcyclists injured after hitting alligator, FHP says

WFTS (REBEKAH NELSON) — Two motorcyclists are injured after they both hit an alligator while riding on I-4 Saturday evening, according our sister station WFTS.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000R and a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 driver were both going west on I-4 in Orange City, Volusia County, around 6:08 p.m. when they both hit the gator within the lane.

The crash caused both motorcyclists to veer off the road, with the Suzuki striking a tree. The Suzuki's rider, a 67-year-old man, along with the other rider, a 25-year-old woman, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission was dispatched to help the injured gator.