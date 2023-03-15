Two more suspects arrested in 2021 North Port homicide

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two more people are being charged in connection with a 2021 homicide in North Port.

Kayla Seylhouwer, 18, of North Port, and Kenneth Seylhouwer, 40, also of North Port, were arrested earlier this week.

Kenneth Seylhouwer was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact and is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Kayla Seylhouwer is charged with accessory after the fact and was arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in Charlotte County on the NPPD warrant.

On June 18, 2021, North Port Police Department was dispatched to a reported shooting near the intersection of S. Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue.

18-year-old Micah Dankowitz died as a result of the shooting.

Five individuals were arrested soon after the crime for 2nd Degree Murder.