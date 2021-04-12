Two men sleeping in U-Haul caught with Methamphetamine

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police were called to check 2317 Colonial Boulevard about several individuals sleeping in a U-Haul truck.

Officers made contact with two males on the scene with the U-Haul.

FMPD observed an open plastic sandwich bag containing suspect Methamphetamine next to one of the men.

Officers collected the suspect Methamphetamine and detained Paul Timmons,33, and Jeffrey Lewis, 60.

Officers conducted a search of the rest of the U-haul, during which approximately 624.9 grams of suspect Methamphetamine were located.

Timmons and Lewis were arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail for Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Equipment.

If convicted, trafficking 400 grams or more of Methamphetamine is punishable by a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.