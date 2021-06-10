Watch
Two men rob convenience store as employee overdoses

Fort Myers Police are looking for two people who stole beer and other items from a 7-11 store while the store employee was experiencing an overdose.
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 23:23:58-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are looking for two people who robbed a convenience store as an employee was experiencing an overdose.

Police say grand theft was committed at the 7/11, located at 2265 Colonial Blvd, on February 17.

The store's surveillance cameras captured the two stealing multiple cases of beer and cigarette cartons while an employee was overdosing.

The business lost approximately $15,000 in merchandise.

The employee who overdosed is no longer working at the store.

Police say all attempts to contact the store employee and any other witnesses have been exhausted. They are asking for the public's help. Tips can be called into Fort Myers Police or Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward.

