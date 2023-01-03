Two men have been arrested by LCSO in Bonita Springs arson investigation

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla — On January 1st, 2023 the Lee County Sheriff's Office Deputies as well as the Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District responded to a call on London Lane in Bonita.

This was an arson call however, upon arrival the deputies learned prior to the fire that a suspect was wielding a machete and threatening to kill people inside the residence.

The suspect then began to pour gasoline throughout the residence while a second suspect set the gas on fire. The two then fled the scene, locking the door behind them, which forced the victims inside the residence to exit through the windows to safety.

21 individuals were inside at the time of the fire and only four have sustained injuries.

The two suspects, Ulysses Rivera and Orlando Rivera were located by LCSO deputies in the neighborhood and were arrested. Ulysses Rivera has been charged with aggravated assault, arson and three counts of battery. Orlando Rivera has been charged with arson and three counts of aggravated assault.