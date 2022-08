DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on Aug. 8 in connection to multiple burglaries across the county.

Kalvin J. Flowers and Roger A. Raysor burglarized a local Sunoco gas station, a local gun store and a few other local businesses according to DSCSO.

They were arrested on the following charges :



Burglary

Grand Theft

Possession of Burglary Tools

Upon arrest the DCSCO obtained three guns, and the crowbar used to gain entry into the Sunoco gas station.