Two men arrested after man is found in convicted felons Arcadia home

DeSoto County Sheriffs Office
Posted at 9:24 PM, Jun 09, 2022
ARCADIA, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office found a man with three active arrest warrants for charges of drug possession at the location of a convicted felon's home in Arcadia.

Richard Dale Lowe’s three warrants were for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, evidence destroying- tampering with fabricating, two counts, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia, resisting officer-obstruct without violence, and nonmoving traffic violation with a suspended license.

According to the report, when Lowe was arrested, 25.23 grams of methamphetamine were on him.

While the home located at 238 Providence Street was being searched, a convicted felon identified as Kieth Ross was living at the location where Lowe was found.

Ross was also arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on two counts, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

