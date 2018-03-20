Two local gunshops offer free firearm training for teachers in Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - A gun shop in North Fort Myers is offering free gun training for teachers in response to the Parkland shooting.

The free class at North Fort Myers Guns is designed to educate teachers about guns so they can protect themselves and others.

A new state law allows schools districts the option to arm teachers under certain conditions.

They would be required to go through 144 hours of training and an evaluation process with law enforcement.

The owner, Robert Lewis said the training he is offering will give teachers a jump start on how to use a gun.

Lewis said it's a two hour class where teachers can learn the necessary basics and then they will go to a local gun range a few days later to practice firing a firearm.

"My trainer takes you out to his private range in North Fort Myers. You will shoot any number of weapons you want. He makes it a true learning experience," said the North Fort Myers Guns owner, Robert Lewis.

The training is normally $70 dollars, but Lewis said he's offering it for free for teachers because he believes arming teachers will help protect kids in school.

Two teachers have already signed up for Tuesday's training class. Lewis said depending on how many teachers sign up, he will hold a class at least once a month.

Teachers can sign up by calling the store at 239-997-2405 or walking into the store to register.

In the meantime, another gun shop in Fort Myers, Fowler Firearms is offering something similar.

After receiving a local donation, the manager John Dezendorf is offering the first five local certified teachers who sign up a brand new firearm and free platinum memberships.

The membership includes free range time and gun rentals for a year.

This comes after Governor Rick Scott signed a law allowing school districts to decide whether or not to arm teachers.

School employees would have to take 144 hours of training to carry.

Dezendorf said whether the teachers are required to train through the state or county, his training services will give them the extra practice they need.

"The number one thing is to keep children safe adn the only things to keep kids safe is to have people around them that are able to protect them. The only way you're able to protect them is with a firearm because you have to meet force with force," Dezendorf said.

If you're interested in Dezendorf's training opportunity, you can sign up at Fowler Firearms located at 3685 Fowler Street in Fort Myers.