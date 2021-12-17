Three students arrested for making school threats in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sheriff deputies have arrested three students who made threats of violence toward their schools.

Investigators say a 15-year-old threatened a mass shooting threat at his high school in Bonita Springs. They say the student used a third-party app to make the threat. This is when a fellow student contacted a school resource officer. Detectives were able to arrest the teen for the threat.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno says a 13-year-old student was arrested for sending a Snapchat saying "he was going to shoot black students" at North Fort Myers Academy of the Arts school.

The third arrest was a 14-year-old student. Detectives say he sent a bomb threat on Twitter against the Veterans Park Academy of the Arts.

Sheriff Marceno is launching a School Threat Enforcement Team to handle future school threats.