Two kittens rescued from engine compartment after family heard meowing

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Fire Department helped a family recover two kittens from under their engine compartment.

The family began hearing meowing, so they pulled over at the Lowe’s in Pine Island.

Two kittens were trapped in the engine compartment. The family was able to recover one but had to call back up.

Cape Coral’s Engine 5 came to the rescue and got the second kitten.

The family couldn’t keep the two furry babies because they had already rescued a pair last year from Lowe’s.

The Lee County Domestic Animal Services picked up the kittens as they await adoption.

