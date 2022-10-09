Watch Now
Two killed in Hendry County crash on State Road 80

Posted at 7:08 AM, Oct 09, 2022
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Two people from LaBelle were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hendry County on Saturday.

Troopers say a sedan was stopped for a stop sign on northbound Birchwood Road just west of State Road 80. This is when another driver who was traveling west in a pickup truck on State Road 80 failed to yield and the two collided.

FHP says the 61-year-old male driver and his 59-year-old female passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The three people in the pickup truck only suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

