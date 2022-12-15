Two hurricane debris drop-off sites closing in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday, the time for people to drop-off Hurricane Ian debris was coming to an end for two citizen drop-off locations in Cape Coral.

The locations (below) will be open on Friday, December 16, and will be closed Saturday, December 17.

2930 NW 13th Street 1821 SW 42nd Street

Charles Lewis whose home is just yards away from the drop site told Fox 4 the news couldn't come fast enough.

“I just hope it gets cleared away quick,” said Lewis.

On Thursday, Cape Coral city leaders said debris drop-offs at both sites had started to slow down and in part–thats why they were being shut down.

Cape Coral city leaders said once the sites are closed the City’s contracted hauler will begin demobilizing and restoring both sites, to their pre-hurricane condition.

A spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral, Melissa Mickey said they don't have an exact date for when the sites will be restored but say people can still place hurricane debris on their curbs to be picked up.