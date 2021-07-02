Two Fort Myers men arrested for the catalytic converter theft

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department was charged with catalytic converter theft. The pair used a fraudulent tow truck marking to decrease suspicion.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department arrest two men in connection to a May catalytic converter theft.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Yordan Carreras Cespedes and Andy Manuh Flores Herrera were caught on camera taking a Ford Excursion.

On May 23, the pair used their Dodge Ram 4500 Tow Truck marked with Kings Towing to take the Ford Excursion in less than five minutes.

Police said they used the marked tow truck to commit crimes, which allowed them to commit crimes without drawing suspicion.

Deputies spotted almost a month later traveling north on I-75 around the 170-mile marker.

Cespedes provided police with a fraudulent business card. He stated that he owned Y & S Towing.

Deputies said Kings Towing and Y & S Towing aren’t real businesses.

The pair later confessed to catalytic converter theft throughout Southwest Florida.

Deputies said they admitted to selling items for money.

There was a trend in catalytic converter theft recently.

Cespedes and Herrera were transported to the Charlotte County Jail and bonded out of jail.

The Ram 4500 tow truck was seized under the Florida Forfeiture Act.

Deputies said they expect additional charges.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering $3,000 for information in this case. Contact the Southwest Florida Crime Stopper line if you have any information.

