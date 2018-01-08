Two critically injured in Arcadia hit and run crash

DeSOTO COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who hit two people in Arcadia, sending them both to the hospital.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, both people are in critical condition this morning. Troopers tell Fox 4 that at least one of the two hit were sent to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Right now, we know they are both males but we do not know their ages.

Troopers say they don't have a lot of information and they need your help. They say the hit and run happened on First Avenue just south of Jefferson Street.

They say just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, the two males were walking on the shoulder of the southbound lane when the vehicle hit them and drove off.

According to the report, troopers are working to find if alcohol was a factor in this incident.

They say the car sped off southbound on SE 1st Avenue, and they say the vehicle is probably a white sedan.

If you have any information, call Florida Highway Patrol.