Two children seriously injured in hit and run crash in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl from Ochopee is in serious condition and a 10-year-old is in critical condition after a hit and run accident on April 8th.

According to an FHP report, an SUV driven by a female 27 years of age was traveling west on US-41, approaching County Road 94.

Another vehicle unknown makes and model was traveling west on US 41, directly in front of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was inattentive, and the front of the vehicle collided with the rear of the other vehicle.

The vehicle then fled the scene west on US 41.

The SUV traveled off the roadway right and came to rest on westbound US-41 paved shoulder.

Both the eight and ten-year-old were unrestrained in the front seat.

They were transported via med flight to Nicholas Children's Hospital in Miami.

Anyone with information regarding Vehicle 2 is asked to call *FHP or Crimestoppers.