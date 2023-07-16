Two children die after traffic crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on State Road 62 in Manatee County resulted in two deaths after an SUV collided with a concrete power pole.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Hyundai SUV was traveling west on State Road 62 when the driver lost control on a wet roadway.

According to FHP the SUV traveled off the roadway and collided with a power pole.

FHP says two juvenile passengers were pronounced dead on the scene while the driver and one adult passenger were taken to a hospital for their injuries.