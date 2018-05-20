Two arrested in string of Charlotte County burglaries

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested two people responsible for seventeen burglaries in Charlotte County as well as Sarasota County.

Timothy Walters and a juvenile were arrested on Friday.

According to deputies, the two broke into several unlocked cars between May 4 and May 18 in Port Charlotte on Conway Boulevard, Sargeant Street, Temple Avenue and Wakashan Avenue, and in Punta Gorda on San Marino Drive, Tarrywood Terrace, Whitman Avenue, Heights Terrace, and Lindsey Avenue.

During the investigation detectives recovered two firearms, an ATV, a stolen car, and other miscellaneous items.

Walters remains at the Charlotte County Jail Center.

His charges include Burglary, Petit Theft, Contributing to Delinquency By Causing Child to Commit Delinquent Act, and Marijuana Possession.

This is an active investigation.