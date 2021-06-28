Two arrested in connection to Fort Myers fatal shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting at the Fountains at Forestwood complex in Fort Myers. One man was killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened on Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m.

David Waggoner lives at Forestwood and described what he saw after the shooting.

"[I] came out at midnight - my wife woke me up and scared me. Came out on my balcony and saw a dead body just laying on the ground," he said.

Darial Mejia said the area is pretty safe for the most part, and the shooting won't change his mind.

"I feel pretty safe here I dont thing its gonna change my mind i like this place Its beautiful I dont think anything is gonna change,"he said.

LCSO arrested Israel Mejia and Anna Rose Cisneros Sunday evening. Mejia is being charged with Second Degree Murder, and Cisneros is being charged with Accessory for Second Degree Murder.