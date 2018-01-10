Two arrested for drive-by shooting in Tice neighborhood

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were arrested in North Fort Myers after an investigation into shots fired along a Tice street Tuesday.

20-year-old Angel Gutierrez and 28-year-old Desiree Gaff have been charged with Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Discharging a Firearm within 1,000 feet of a Person in Public.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, a call about shots fired in the 4900 block of Steward Drive came in around 12:39 p.m.

Witnesses reported shots coming from a passing vehicle.

Further investigation led deputies to a scene in North Fort Myers, where the pair were located and arrested.