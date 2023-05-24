Two arrested for child abuse at North Port daycare

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department has arrested two people concerning abuse of children at the Building Blocks Children’s Center located at 2555 Toledo Blade Blvd. in North Port.

According to the police report, the mother of the victim who attends the center stopped by the North Port Police Department lobby to file a complaint. She stated that her child on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, said that during nap time, they could not sleep, were hungry, and were smacked on the hand and butt with a "letter thingy" by "Miss Evelyn".

The mother said on Thursday, May 11, 2023, she picked up the child and noticed markings on their legs consistent with hand and fingerprints. The child said "the teacher squeezed" and then pointed at their legs and stated it hurt.

The Child Protection Team was contacted and the child was examined on Friday and it was determined to be consistent with physical abuse.

According to the report, several teachers were interviewed and one of the teachers said she witnessed Evelyn Jennings lifting a child by arms and legs about two months ago and removed them from the room.

Detectives interviewed Jennings and she said the child was "rambunctious" and "tough". They discovered she was not given any reprimands by the director, nor was anything documented or reported to the Florida Department of Children and Family.

Evelyn Jennings was arrested for child abuse.

During the investigation, Cindy Desrosiers the appointed director of the center was charged with 3 counts of failure to report child abuse.

North Port Police continue to investigate this incident.

