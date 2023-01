LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend officials responded to a residential structure fire on the 2500 block of southwest 4th place. Local firefighters got the call just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw smoke coming from the resident's home. Even though firefighters were able to contain the fire, the smoke had made it into the attic damaging the rest of the home. The cause of the fire was determined to be incense that had been left burning.