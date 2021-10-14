Two additional people charged in Naples Park homicide

NAPLES, FL. — Two additional people have been charged in connection with a homicide that left one man dead and three others injured earlier this week, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Tuesday in the 700 block of 99th Avenue North.

19-year-old Matthew Marr and 19-year-old Robert Tanaka have been charged with second-degree murder, shooting a deadly missile into a dwelling and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the sheriff's office said.

Arrest warrants were issued at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami where Marr and Tanaka are being treated for injuries sustained during the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.