Twins to expand protective netting at Hammond stadium

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- The Minnesota Twins are looking to keep fans safer at spring training games this year.

They plan to expand the safety net in place inside Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

The team's president said that since the stadium is so intimate, they need the extra netting. It'll stretch further down the first and third base lines, past both dugouts and will be 30 feet tall.

To keep the net from getting in fans' views, the Twins plan to use thin rope without knots.