Twins tickets go on sale

Posted at 9:33 AM, Nov 19, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, Min. — Tickets for the Minnesota Twins’ 2022 Spring Training season go on sale today at 11 a.m.

The Twins are scheduled for 17 home games at Hammond Stadium.

This is the Twins 32nd season at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers.

The home opener is on Friday, February 25 exhibition contest against the University of Minnesota. The Twins’ Grapefruit League opener is set for the following day, Saturday, February 26, when they host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sales to the general public today at 11 a.m. ET at twinsbaseball.com, or by calling 1-612-33-TWINS or 1-800-33-TWINS.

Information regarding the Hammond Stadium Box Office business hours at the Lee County Sports Complex will be announced at a later date.

