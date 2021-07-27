Watch
Twins sign 2021 first round pick Chase Petty

David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Mainland High School's Chase Petty chats with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by the Minnesota Twins in the first round of the draft July 11. Petty signed his first pro contract Monday and will head to the Twins' training facility in Florida on Tuesday.
Chase Petty
Posted at 1:37 AM, Jul 27, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Twins announced today the signing of their first-round pick, right-handed pitcher Chase Petty from Mainland Regional High School (NJ), whom they selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound right-hander was a four-year starter for the Mustangs. His prep career culminated this season, when he was named the 2021 New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year after going 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA (48.2 IP, 8 ER) and 99 strikeouts compared to just 17 walks his senior season. He threw a no-hitter on April 28 vs. Millville, the same high school that Los Angeles-AL’s Mike Trout was drafted out of in the first round in 2009. Petty fanned a career-high 18 batters with just one walk in 7.0 innings in the start.

The 18-year-old was ranked the 27th-best prospect entering the draft by MLB.com and 29th best by Baseball America. He was also listed as the second-best right-handed pitcher and ninth-best high school player in the country by Perfect Game. He’s from Somers Points, New Jersey, the same hometown as Twins pitcher Cody Stashak, a 13th-round selection in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.

Petty will report to the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

