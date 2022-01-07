Twenty years later investigators working to identify human remains

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The search continues 20 years since investigators in Charlotte county began working to identify human remains that were found on the side of a road.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said the decomposed remains were found on the side of "Zemel Road" by two people driving through.

Authorities, later on, would classify the case as a homicide.

It wasn’t until 2019, that the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office said they were able to determine the victim was a male between the ages of 30 and 59 and anywhere between five-foot-three to five-foot-seven in height.

The case remains unsolved and officials from the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers say managing a case that spans over this many years can be tricky but not impossible.

Anyone with information can reach out anonymously through Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.