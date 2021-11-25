Turkey Trot kicks off from new location

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After 41 sessions in Cape Coral, the 2021 Turkey Trot kicked off Thursday from a new starting line at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates.

With perfect conditions and hundreds of racers at the ready, the starter's pistol fired at precisely 7:30 a.m.

The race's new route takes runners through the heart of the Fort Myers historical district, beginning and ending at the estates.

Proceeds from the 42nd Annual Turkey Trot benefit two Lee County charities: the Edison and Ford Winter Estates Preservation Fund and the Fort Myers Track Club Youth and Scholarship Fund.

