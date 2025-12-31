Trump issues veto over Miccosukee land bill amid Alligator Alcatraz lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump issued his first two vetoes of his second term, rejecting bipartisan legislation that would have expanded tribal land in Southwest Florida. The president said he vetoed it because the Miccosukee Tribe joined a lawsuit challenging Alligator Alcatraz.

The Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act would have expanded the tribe's land to include part of the Everglades National Park. The legislation swept through Capitol Hill in December with bipartisan support.

However, the tribe is currently part of a lawsuit challenging the immigration detention center.

In his veto notice, Trump wrote, "But despite seeking funding and special treatment from the Federal Government, the Miccosukee Tribe has actively sought to obstruct reasonable immigration policies that the American people decisively voted for when I was elected."

The Miccosukee Tribe responded in a statement saying, "The Tribe has a constitutional duty to protect and defend the Everglades ecosystem, our traditional homelands. We have never sought to obstruct the President's immigration agenda. Instead, we have taken action to ensure sufficient environmental due diligence is performed to protect federal restoration investments."

The second bipartisan bill vetoed by the President aimed to fund a water pipeline in southeastern Colorado.

It's not clear if lawmakers will attempt to override the president's vetoes. Both chambers of Congress would need to vote by a two-thirds margin to successfully override the vetoes.

