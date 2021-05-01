Truckloads of fun at 5th Annual Touch-A-Truck event in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 5th Annual Touch-a-Truck family fun event is on Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. Touch-a-Truck is a hands-on experience where children learn about and interact with a variety of trucks and vehicles, as if they were the true professionals behind the wheel.

The event will be held at Pediatric Dentistry of Florida, 8016 Summerlin Lakes Dr. LIBERTY Dental Plan will be on hand to give free dental kits and information to help keep young smiles healthy and bright.

The event will practice safe social distancing, conduct temperature checks, and have hand sanitizer stations located throughout. Masks are suggested.

There are a limited number of pre-sold tickets for the event. The cost per child is $5 online and can be purchased at https://5thannualtouchatruck.rsvpify.com.

For tickets and information, please visit https://drverwest.com/touch-a-truck2020/, or call 239-482- 2722.