Tropical Storm Elsa didn't keep people from enjoying Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH — Rain continued to fall on Fort Myers Beach Tuesday night, but even so, people were out and about all throughout the day, and some businesses even stayed open.

But some people were more prepared for it than others.

“Our whole group back there’s got ponchos. We don’t, so this is our way of not getting wet," said Jordan Brossoit, who was holding a giant beach umbrella sheltering him and his two friends from the rain.

For those who braved the ocean, there weren’t many places for them to go afterwards, with the majority of stores in Times Square closed for the storm.

“Took us a long time to find a restaurant that we could eat at, but luckily we found one. They’re closing right now actually," said Teri Dow, who was visiting with her family from Kansas.

"Doesn’t look like the pier store is open though. I was trying to get some hooks. Doesn’t look like that’s going to happen today," said Mattao Brossoit, as he huddled with Jordan Brossoit under the beach umbrella.

But just down the beach, the Lani Kai hotel stayed open for business, after a little storm prep.

"Our team made sure we took all the furniture inside, anything in case there was any type of wind coming through," said hotel representative Melissa Schneider.

So businesses and tourists found a way to enjoy what turned out to be a mild dose of stormy weather.

"We’re game, we have tornadoes in Kansas all the time," said Dow.

"We’re trying to make the best out of it. You have to. So a little bit of rain is not going to stop us," said Luke Mantueffle, the third guy under the beach umbrella.

The Lani Kai told us it was actually thankful the storm held off until after the 4th of July, and it gave them a mild opportunity early in the hurricane season to test out their hurricane procedures.