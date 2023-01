SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul box truck on State Road 72 (Clark Road) and Gant Road in Sarasota County on Tuesday morning.

Troopers say the truck was initially rented by cash payment on December 8, 2022, and never returned.

The driver, identified as Amanda Diane Hassen, age 37 of Georgia, was placed under arrest for Grand Theft Auto and is in the process of being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.