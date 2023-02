Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on U.S. 41 in Sarasota County.

Troopers say it happened near Shamrock Drive around 9:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say the 29-year-old man was hit by a car when he was walking across U.S. 41.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver, a 61-year-old Port Charlotte man, was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.