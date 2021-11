LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a Tuesday morning crash.

The incident happened after 7 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Daniels Parkway.

FHP says the trooper may have been attempting to stop a vehicle at the time of the crash.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.