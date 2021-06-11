Trolleys are back in Cape Coral, just in time to celebrate PRIDE month

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On June 12, from 7 to 11 p.m., enjoy drinks and appetizers as the inaugural South Cape PRIDE Trolley stops at several locations, each has a designated color, which means it’s entirely possible to drink the rainbow!

A drag queen host will be on board the trolleys, and this SCHEA event benefits PRIDE Cape Coral.

Ticket price includes:

- A photo strip souvenir from the official PRIDE photo booth

- Wristband to board the trolleys

- Passport of locations - get every stamp and you could win the grand prize*: a PRIDE Cape Coral themed gift basket

- A specialty drink sample and appetizer sample at each location

- Eligibility to win prizes for answering trolley trivia

- Entry into the photo booth contest* - winning photo receives 4 tickets to the Red, White & Brew Trolley Event on June 26

- Entertainment, including live music, dancing, singing and more

Designated driver tickets are available. DDs receive all the benefits of standard tickets, except for drink samples. DDs may request a non-alcoholic beverage, such as bottled water or soda, at locations.

Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/scpride21 and at South Cape Hub (no fees), located at 909 SE 47th Terrace.

Participating Locations:

BackStreets Sports Bar

Cruisers

Dixie Live

Dixie Roadhouse

Nice Guys Pizza

Rack’em Spirits & Times

Sidecar Treats

MORE TO COME!

Check-in times and locations:

Early check-in: 10 am to 5 pm at South Cape Hub

Regular check-in: 6 to 7:30 pm at two locations: South Cape Hub and Big John Plaza (near Pinch-a-Penny)

Late check-in until 10 pm at South Cape Hub

This is a 21+ event. A valid ID at check-in is required.

To enter the photo booth contest, you must have your picture taken at the film strip photo booth located in the South Cape Hub. Photos will be uploaded to Facebook and the public will vote. To win the grand prize, have your passport (provided at check-in) stamped at all locations (no purchase necessary) and turn it in at any location or to any trolley host at the end of the night.