Trio of Collier County dispatchers sent to aid Ida-stricken Louisiana

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Three emergency dispatchers from Collier County are assisting with the relief efforts in Louisiana following the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Justin Koval, Danielle Bower, and Communications Supervisor Samantha Czaplewski will fly from Tallahassee on Friday and begin a 14-day tour of duty in Lafourche Parish, LA.

They will have a quick training session on local emergency dispatch systems before relieving a crew of local dispatchers. Collier County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post about the effort says many dispatchers in the hard-hit area have not been able to tend to personal matters relating to the storm's impact.

“Our agency has a long history of stepping up to assist in the emergencies of other communities," said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. "We’ve never forgotten the outpouring of support and aid we received from so many agencies after Hurricane Irma in 2017. It’s an honor to reciprocate now in their time of need.”