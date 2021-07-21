FORT MYERS, Fla — Over ninety trees removed from downtown Fort Myers, to save uncommon friends fountain.

The city had previously discussed the move in council meetings and Mayor Kevin Anderson tells us, it was either the non-native trees or the fountain.

“The tress that are there, the root system is interfering with the fountain,” he said. “Not only that but the leaves and things that the trees drop are clogging the drain and interfering with the operation of the fountain.”

What makes the fountain so special, is that it represents Americas early visionaries including Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. Some residents were in shock as they witness the trees that provide shade and beautification to downtown get torn down.

Anderson says the city expects to have an additional 30 trees than before that are non-invasive and native to the area when the project is complete.

