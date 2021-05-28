Traveling this weekend? Lee County Port Authority reminds travelers to arrive early and be patient

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Port Authority reminds travelers to arrive early and be patient if you're flying out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) this weekend:

Arrive early. Please get to the airport two hours before your flight departure time. This weekend will be busy and the travel experience will be different, so it may take extra time to check-in and get through security.

Please wear a mask. A federal mask mandate requires wearing a mask at all times while at RSW.

Know what to expect before traveling. Airports, airlines and TSA all have specific COVID-19 travel guidance and tips on their websites. The Stay Safe - RSW Cares About You Program is on the airport’s website and offers useful information and links to airport partner websites.

Roads will be busier during a holiday weekend, so allow extra time to get to the airport. To avoid congestion on local roadways, use the I-75 Direct Connect to get to and from RSW.

If there is inclement weather forecasted at destination or connecting airports, travelers should check with their air carrier to see if there are any changes to flight schedules.

Visit the Transportation Security Administration’s website for tips about what you can and cannot bring through the security checkpoint.

For more airport information, please visit www.flylcpa.com.