Travelers experiencing fewer flight cancellations in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — More than 2,000 flights were canceled over Christmas weekend but for travelers at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), the impact was felt on a smaller scale.

At 9 AM on Monday, only 3% of the flights (13 flights canceled) from RSW were canceled, according to Flightaware.com.

Compare that to the 2,320 canceled flights nationwide according to the same site at 9 AM.

Unfortunately, Dave Stout was one of the families on the wrong end of that statistic.

On Monday, Stout told Fox 4 that his grandchildren

were supposed to fly in on December 26 but were delayed 24 hours.

"Yeah. We got a call last night about two in the morning. The plane had been delayed for 24 hours and we won't be in until...uh....24 hours from now. So we just had to re-adjust all the plans to make everything work," said Stout.

According to Flight Aware, United and Alaska Airlines reported the most cancellations and delays on Monday morning.

Alaska Airlines alone canceled 93 flights, representing 13% of all its air traffic for Monday.