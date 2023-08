LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Due to Hurricane Idalia Waste Pro is taking precautions and is instructing residents to do the same.

Waste Pro says trash collection will not be affected by the storm however, residents with a Wednesday morning collection should put totes out on Tuesday evening.

Waste Pro is urging residents to pull all totes inside and secure them overnight so the garbage does not become debris.

Waste Pro will start trash collection on Wednesday after sunrise.