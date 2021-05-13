Trash issues hampering home sales in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, fla. — Navigating real estate sales can be challenging, but one Cape Coral woman is dealing with yet another roadblock to selling her home: bulk trash left behind by Waste Pro, and the city of Cape Coral cited her for it.

This year has been a bumpy road for Carey Acosta. Her dad was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, so she moved him to Miami with her and they decided to sell his home on Southeast 24th Avenue in Cape Coral.

Waste Pro left a mattress and old furniture in front of the house nearly three weeks after she requested a pick-up.

Then she got hit with a code violation by the City of Cape Coral since some of the items spilled into the roadway.

Reporter Rachel Loyd went looking for answers. See the full story on FOX 4 News at 5.