Transgender Americans Can Now Openly Enlist in the Armed Forces

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - As of now, transgender Americans will be able to openly enlist , despite efforts to keep them from doing so.

Arlene Goldberg, who oversees Visuality Florida, says the military's past attitude has been challenging for some transgender people like those her organization helps. But many made it work, out of love of country.

"They do the best they can within the system. Tat's all they can do because they want to serve."

When Four in Your Corner, she described how transgender individuals she's worked with have described how the culture of the military kept them from being open about how they identified.

She says that the new steps the military is taking, to be more inclusive is a step in the right direction.

One veteran who agrees that this is a positive step for the military is Bob McCroy, Commander of the VFW Post in Cape Coral. McCroy is a retired Air Force veteran. When Fox 4 spoke with him he said originally he didn't think allowing members of the LGBT community to serve was a good idea.

"I was old school". he said.

McCroy does agree that the as the society changes, so do the institutions in it. New attitudes, to him mean new opportunities for people to serve.

At the end of the day, he says, that as long as people are willing and able to do what is required, then there shouldn't be a problem.

"When it comes to what sex you are and what's your sexual orientation, to me, when I'm out there defending my country, that's the last thing I'm thinking about.

Previously the president came out against allowing transgender Americans from serving. He sent out a series of tweets in July saying so.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017