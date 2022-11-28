Train derails after hitting semi-truck; at least 1 killed

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A train collided with a semi-truck and derailed early Monday morning.

In a Facebook post made at 3:27 a.m., Hendry County deputies said the crash happened on railroad tracks "in the area of" U.S. 27 and Lewis Boulevard on the west end of Clewiston. Florida Highway Patrol, which arrived on the scene just after 4 a.m., puts the incident closer to Flagler Street.

North and southbound lanes of the highway are closed, with no estimated time of clearing. Delays and detours are expected to persist through the morning.

Hendry County Sheriff's Office suggested the following routes:



Northbound traffic thru Harlem via Georgia Ave to Lewis Blvd and north back to US 27

Southbound traffic: Lewis Blvd to Georgia Ave then back north to US 27

By 8:30 a.m. FHP said that eastbound and westbound traffic was being alternated through the eastbound lane of U.S. 27.

Florida Highway Patrol confirms there is a fatality involved with this incident. FHP, Clewiston police, and sheriff's deputies are working together to direct traffic around the area.

A driver approaching the area at the time of the crash reported heavy fog in the area; foggy conditions were observed well after daybreak. It has not been confirmed if weather played a role in the collision.

An investigation is underway with more details expected as the morning progresses.