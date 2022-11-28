Train crashes into semi-truck, fatality confirmed; U.S. 27 closed in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A train collided with a semi-truck early Monday morning, according to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post made at 3:27 a.m., deputies said the crash happened at the railroad crossing at U.S. 27 and Lewis Boulevard on the west end of Clewiston.

North and southbound lanes of the highway are closed, with no estimated time of clearing. Delays and detours are expected

Florida Highway Patrol confirms there is a fatality involved with this incident.

An investigation is underway with more details expected as the morning progresses.