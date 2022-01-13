Downed lines cut power to about 500 in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — About 500 customers of Lee County Electric Cooperative found themselves without power Thursday morning.

Downed power lines were reported at the Pondella Road and River Road intersection about 4 a.m.

Traffic in both directions was diverted near River Road and eastbound lanes were blocked. Lee County deputies were brought to the intersection to help divert and reroute traffic for about two hours.

Crews with the Lee County Electric Cooperative are still making repairs as of 6:45 a.m.

No injuries have been reported; it is unknown what caused the lines to come down, however scattered storms were moving through the area at the time of the outage.