Traffic detail leads to police chase and drug arrest in Port Charlotte

SARASOTA, Fla. — During a multi-agency traffic enforcement detail on southbound I-75, in Sarasota County, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers clocked a BMW at 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. As troopers attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped away.

An FHP plane followed the reckless driver to the Kings Highway Exit and into the Kings Gate Community, located in Port Charlotte.

Three people attempted to flee on foot. A trooper tased the driver and placed him under arrest. Both passengers were later arrested in the Kings Crossing Shopping Plaza, about half a mile away.

The driver, Luis Mull, 24, of Sarasota is facing charges of Flee and Elude (Felony), Possession of Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams (Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), and Resisting without Violence (Misdemeanor).

Kenyontae Green, 22, of Sarasota, is facing charges of Possession of Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams (Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), and Resisting without Violence (Misdemeanor).

Patrick Smith, 22, of Bradenton is facing charges of Possession of Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams (Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), and Resisting without Violence (Misdemeanor).