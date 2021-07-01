ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is working a crash that has caused roadblock in the right and center northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 120, this south of the Corkscrew Rd. exit. According to FHP, the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. At least one person was injured in the crash. You are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
Traffic crash causes roadblock on I-75
FHP is working a traffic crash with injuries on I-75
Posted at 8:12 PM, Jun 30, 2021
