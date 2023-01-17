Traffic changes to the intersection of Del Prado Blvd. and De Navarra Pkwy.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — City leaders say due to an increase in traffic safety issues at the intersection of Del Prado Blvd. and De Navarra Pkwy. they are coming up with a temporary fix.

The city is implementing changes at the intersection to restrict movements across the De Navarra Parkway and Del Prado Boulevard intersection by limiting directional left turns from Del Prado Boulevard, restricting the left and thru movements from De Navarra Parkway, and allowing right turns only.

Changes will be implemented beginning Tuesday, January 17, and will be completed by Saturday, January 21.

They are looking at a permanent fix as multiple private parties are working towards placing a traffic signal at the intersection.